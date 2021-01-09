Chelsea Forward Ike Ugbo Snubbed England For Nigeria

Chelsea forward Ike Ugbo has committed his international future to Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Ugbo, 22, who was born and raised in South London, has his roots in Nigeria.

The young striker, who is currently on loan at Belgian Pro League club Cercle Brugge has represented England at the U-17 and U-20 level.

Ugbo also scored once in three appearances as England’s U-20 side won the Toulon Tournament in June 2017.

He is now working towards acquiring clearance from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

“The paperwork is not quite in order yet, but my agent is working on it”, the striker reveals. “Playing a World Cup is every footballer’s dream, isn’t it?” Ugbo told hln.be.

The former Roda player has scored 10 goals in 16 league appearances for Cercle Brugge this season.

