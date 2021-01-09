‘He Needs More Minutes’- O’Neil Admits Mikel Needs To Play More After Injury Layoff

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil admits John Mikel Obi needs more minute after spending time on the sidelines, reports Completesports.com.

Mikel missed six league games including the Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last month.

I think it’s a combination of both. The players who probably need minutes are very experienced players, the likes of Joe Allen, Sam Clucas, John Obi Mikel, Ryan Shawcross, Danny Batth. These are all players who have been out of the team in recent times or are coming back from injury,”O’Neil told a news conference ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup clash against Leicester City.

“I don’t think even if we shuffle the pack that we’ll be any weaker. If anything we will probably be a little more experienced, if we decide to go that way.

“Ultimately we have to be competitive in the game and that’s what we aspire to be.

I”t would be a great cup tie to have if the…