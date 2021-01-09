Klitschko Considering Coming Out Of Retirement At 44

Former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko is considering making a stunning return to the ring at the age of 44, four years since he retired after losing to Anthony Joshua.

However, it would require an offer of £75million to tempt the Ukrainian back into the ring.

Klitschko ruled the heavyweight division during his professional career, which originally ran from 1996 to 2017 and saw him become world champion twice. His fight against Anthony Joshua at Wembley proved to be his last.

Although he has always talked about a potential return, the idea of becoming the oldest world champion and breaking George Foreman’s record (45) seemed the only way to lure him back.

Writing on social media, Klitschko said: “I’m sending nothing but positivity and prosperity to all of you, especially those tragically impacted, 2020 punched and humbled all of us to the core.

“You know what people love seeing more than anything in the world? A COMEBACK!

“I want to see you all…