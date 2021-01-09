Kolasinac Captains Schalke To First Bundesliga Win In 30 Matches

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac made an instant impact in his first game back for boyhood club Schalke on Saturday, as he captained the club to their first win in 30 Bundesliga games and almost an entire year.

Kolasinac, 27, completed a move back to his former club at the start of the January transfer window, on a loan deal for the remainder of the current season.

He returned to a Schalke club in crisis, without a victory in one of the longest winless runs in German football history.

But the club ended that nightmare in fine style on Saturday with a huge 4-0 victory over Hoffenheim – and Kolasinac was the catalyst that made it happen.

The full-back was hailed by spectators for his ‘real captain’s performance’, as he barked instructions to teammates, pointed when he wanted them to move and flew into challenges to inspire the team to a superb…