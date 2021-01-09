Ndidi, Iheanacho Help Leicester Thrash Mikel’s Stoke At Home

Super Eagles duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho featured for Leicester City who hammered Championship club Stoke City 4-0, in Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie, Completesports.com reports.

Also in action was formed Super Eagles skipper John Obi Mikel who saw played for 90 minutes. Ndidi also played the entire game while Iheanacho came in with eight minutes remaining in the game.

James Justin, Marc Albrighton, Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes were the scorers for the Foxes.

Justin opened scoring for Leicester in the 34th minute as he cut in from the left and sent a beautiful effort into the top corner.

On the hour mark Leicester doubled their lead thanks to Albrighton who cut inside and finished excellently on his left foot after a perfect through-ball by Youri Tielemans.

The Foxes continued to search for more goals and were rewarded on 79 minutes…