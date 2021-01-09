Night Of A Galaxy Of Stars – Celebrating The ‘Chairman’ –Odegbami Writes

Two nights ago, I hosted my regular television program, The Sports Parliament, on Africa’s largest television network, Nigeria Television Authority, NTA. It featured a number of megastar African football players from different parts of the continent. Many persons have wondered how I pulled it off, getting all of them to agree to join me in celebrating ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu, a legendary African player who played at a time when none of the 6 players on the show was active.

When Anthony Baffoe and I were discussing the idea a few days before, and he was listing some names, the first question I asked him was: ‘Will they remember who ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu is?’.

‘Who does not know the Chairman of African football?’, Tony responded with his own rhetorical question. ‘It is like asking, if I remember ‘Mathematical’”.

He is quite right, of course. I have known Tony for quite a while. We did not play in the same era. When I retired was the time he…