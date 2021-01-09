O’Neil: Etebo Not Returning To Stoke City This Month

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil has ruled out the possibility of Oghenekaro Etebo returning from his loan spell this month, Completesports.com reports.

Etebo linked up with Turkish giants Galatasaray on a one-year loan deal last summer following a short spell with Granada in Spain.

The Nigeria international has been linked with a return to the Stoke City this month but O’Neil has moved to quash the rumour.

“It’s definitely a rumour! The players who are out on loan are out on loan for the season and that won’’t change,” O’Neil told a news conference on Friday.

“It was what they wanted at that period in time. They made that decision and we made that decision as a club.

“Maybe because the loan hasn’t gone well, you can’t just decide you want to come back. It doesn’t work like that.

“We don’t envisage any of the loan players who are currently at various clubs returning to Stoke in…