Simon Out Of Nantes Vs Montpellier Clash With Injury

Victor Moses has been omitted from Nantes’ Ligue 1clash against Montpellier as a result of injury, reports Completesports.com.

Moses sprained his ankle during Friday’s training session.

The 25-year-old will now miss the away fixture as a result of the setback.

He has scored two goals in 15 league appearances for Nantes this season.

Nantes currently occupy 17th position on the Ligue 1 table with 16 points from 18 matches.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

