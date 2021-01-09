Spurs Have Decided Against Extending Bale s Loan

Tottenham Hotspur have decided they won’t extend Gareth Bale’s second spell at Tottenham into a second season after a report claimed he had ‘not lived up to Jose Mourinho’s expectations’.

Bale has only featured in 11 of Spurs’ 23 matches in all competitions since arriving on loan from Real Madrid.

The winger has failed to convince Mourinho that he is worth a regular place in the side, with the Portuguese still having some concerns over his fitness levels.

Madrid had hoped that the 31-year-old could revive his career in north London. The idea was for him to turn his loan into a permanent switch. That way Real could trim £650,000-a-week off their wage bill.

The Laliga giants boss Zinedine Zidane wants to splash the cash in 2021, having not added to his squad last summer.

Outstanding forwards Erling Braut Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are both on Madrid’s radar, with the latter likely to cost around…