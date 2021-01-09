Turkey Fantasy — Tips for Gameweek 18

We’re reaching the halfway point in the Süper Lig and the usual suspects are starting to climb to the top of the leaderboard. Check out our in-form prospects for this gameweek!

Below you’ll find the crème de la crème of this week’s fantasy studs, provided to you by the masterminds behind Fantezi Futbol Türkiye.

Flash Players

Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray, Forward)

During Radamel Falcao’s never-ending injury story, Mbaye Diagne played as the striker of Galatasaray and scored 8 goals. We can understand how he is increasing his form considering that he scored these 8 goals in his last 6 games. Diagne also takes the ball in penalty-kicks and he has scored 4 out of 4 this season so far. Considering that Falcao will be missing for further more games, Diagne is a suitable pick against Gençlerbirliği.

Key Stats (per game): Shots: 2.4 / Key Passes: 0.6

Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Başakşehir, Forward)

Fredrik Gulbrandsen’s last…