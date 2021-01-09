Udala FC President Set To Wed

High Chief Phillip Chinonso Udala, the proprietor and President of NLO side, Udala Football Club of Uke in Anambra will be traditionally wedding his fiancee, Miss Kelly Oluchukwu Egbueje on Sunday, the 10th of January 2021.

While Philip hails from Uke, Kelly comes from Umuoji both towns in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

The two love birds have been seen together severally at many functions and even attended several games of Udala FC together.

The society traditional wedding will be holding at the open field at Isi-engine in Abidi Village in Umuoji.

It is expected that top dignitaries including Government officials, musicians, actors and footballers will be in attendance.

Chief Udala the Nwanweniteaku of Uke and Oluchukwu, Mmilidoledo have been dating for couple of years.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published,…