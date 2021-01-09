WAFU B Tourney: Golden Eaglets Walk Tight Rope After Ghana Draw

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets were held to a 1-1 draw by the Black Starlets of Ghana in their final Group B game at the WAFU B tournament in Togo on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Joseph Arumala gave Nigeria the lead from the spot 13 minutes from time after Abdullahi Ahmed was fouled in the box.

The Black Starlets were awarded a penalty after Eaglets goalkeeper Destiny Emuwahen committed a foul inside the box.

The penalty was coolly converted six minutes from time.

The Eaglets will now have to wait for the result between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire Tuesday to know if they have not been eliminated.

