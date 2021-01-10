Afolabi Receives Racist Abuse In Scottish Cup Game

Ireland-born Nigerian striker Jonathan Afolabi who is on-loan to Dundee FC from Celtic, received ‘vile’ online racist abuse following Saturday’s 3-2 Scottish Cup win over Lowland League side Bonnyrigg Rose.

Afolabi, 20, shared seven disgusting messages – sent to him by one individual – on his Instagram story where he was called the ‘n-word’ and “a f*****g monkey”.

Dundee, who play in the Scottish Championship, were seconds from being knocked out of the Cup tie before Afolabi came off the bench to score a stoppage-time equaliser and send the game to extra-time.

It is not the only racist incident at Dundee this week with another unnamed player receiving abuse following last Saturday’s league game against Hearts.

It is understood the club have reported both incidents and are considering all other options.

A statement on the Dundee website read: “Following last night’s Scottish Cup victory over…