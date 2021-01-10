Arteta Gives Update On Martinelli After Another Injury Setback 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given update on the latest injury suffered by Gabriel Martinelli.

Martinelli was a late withdrawal from Arsenal’s starting XI against Newcastle in Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie after appearing to injure his ankle during the warm-up.

He had been originally named in the starting XI for the game but appeared to roll his ankle as he warmed up, pre-match.

The Brazilian appeared to be distressed as he received treatment from the Arsenal medical staff, before getting to his feet.

He was eventually replaced by Reiss Nelson as Arsenal went on to win 2-0 after extra-time.

“I am gutted,” Arteta said in his post-match press conference.

” I was in my office before the game and one of the coaches came in and told me that Gabi had hurt himself, that he’d twisted his ankle.

“I went to the medical room and he was in tears. He was in a lot of pain and we’re going to have to see how…