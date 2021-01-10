Balogun, Aribo Take Rangers 22 Points Clear Of Celtic  

Super Eagles duo Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo were in action as Rangers went 22 points clear of Celtic, at the top of the Scottish Premiership after Alfredo Morelos’ double sealed a 2-1 win at 10-man Aberdeen.

Rangers made it 15 league wins in a row as they bid to win a first top-flight title since 2011 and deny Celtic 10 championships in a row.

James Tavernier missed a penalty after Ryan Hedges was sent off, then Morelos scored either side of half-time.

Kennedy did pull one back for Aberdeen as they improved late on.

But Derek McInnes’ side’s six-game unbeaten run came to an end as they failed to narrow the gap on second-place Celtic.

Rangers, without a league loss all season and fresh from an Old Firm victory over Celtic, knew taking three points on Sunday would take them another step closer to the title.

By James Agberebi

