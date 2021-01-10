Eze Faces FA Investigation Over Attendance At QPR FA Cup Tie

Eberechi Eze is facing a Football Association investigation into a potential breach of Covid rules.

It could leave the ex-QPR midfielder facing a potential FA rap as it comes just 24 hours after the Premier League wrote to all clubs to remind them to reinforce coronavirus protocols.

Eze, 22, was spotted at Queens Park Rangers’ FA Cup tie at Fulham on Saturday with the Championship club insisting their former player was a guest of the club.

But despite reports that QPR had received FA permission, Mirror Sport can reveal no such permission was given for the player to attend and the FA will now be looking into the matter.

It could even have implications for QPR if they were shown to have claimed he had permission when he did not.

Eze was pictured in the stands for the game – which Fulham won after extra time – without a face mask chatting to pals.

Protocols do allow for clubs to invite up to ten guests but they are…