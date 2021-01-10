FA Cup: Chelsea, Man City Claim Easy Wins Vs Morecambe, Birmingham

Chelsea ended a run of three straight games without a win with a convincing 4-0 win against lower league side Morecambe, in the FA Cup third round tie on Sunday.

Prior to the game against Morecambe Chelsea had lost two and drawn one of their last three fixtures.

Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz were the scorers for Chelsea.

Mount opened scoring for the Blues in the 18th minute before Werner doubled their lead on 44 minutes.

In the 49th minute Hudson-Odoi made it 3-0 with Havertz completing the rout with four minutes left in the game.

And at the Etihad, first half goals from Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden sealed a 3-0 win for Manchester City against Birmingham City.

Silva netted a brace in the 8th and 15th minutes while Foden made it 3-0 on 33 minutes.

In other FA Cup games, Crawley Town defeated Premier League side Leeds United 3-0, Bristol City beat Portsmouth 2-1 and Barnsley defeated…