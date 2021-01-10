Goal Scorer Ajayi Gets Poor Rating In West Brom’s FA Cup Defeat To Blackpool

Despite getting on the score sheet in West Bromwich Albion’s FA Cup third round loss to Blackpool Semi Ajayi got a poor rating for his performance.

The rating was compiled by Birmingham Mail and was for every West Brom players who featured against Blackpool.

With both teams tied at 2-2, Blackpool progressed into the next round following a 3-2 penalty shootout win.

Ajayi got West Brom back into the game when he scored on 52 minutes to cancel out Jerry Yates’ opener in the 40th minute.

And after the game, Ajayi was rated four out of 10 for his display.

And commenting on Ajayi’s performance Birmingham Mail wrote:”Deployed in defensive midfield, but it wasn’t the most convincing display.

“Ajayi was sloppy on the ball on more than one occasion in the early stages, and was fortunate perhaps to only see yellow for a sliding challenge. Much more assured at centre half.”

By James Agberebi

