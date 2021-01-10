‘Great To See My Big Brother Again’- Troost-Ekong Relishes Reunion With Ighalo

William Troost-Ekong has expressed his happiness after reuniting with former international teammate Odion Ighalo in Saturday’s FA Cup clash ,reports Completesports.com.

Troost-Ekong and Ighlao were part of Nigeria’s squad that came third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The duo met for the first time since the AFCON finals when Watford visited Old Trafford on Saturday night.

Troost-Ekong was in action for 76th minute, while Ighalo was an unused substitute in the game.

Scott Mc Tominay netted the winning goal for Manchester United in the fifth minute.

“Great to see my big brother Odion Ighalo! Keep flying the flag for us,” Troost-Ekong tweeted.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

