NPFL: Rivers United Extend Unbeaten Run; Rangers, Dakkada Win Away

Rivers United maintained their perfect start to the season following an emphatic 3-0 win against Kwara United in Port Harcourt on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Towering centre-back Ifeanyi Anaemena opened scoring for the hosts in the 32nd minute, while Godwin Aguda added the second a minute later.

Chika Godwin scored the third goal from the spot on 90 minutes.

Plateau United recorded their first win of the campaign after a 3-0 win against Heartland at the New Jos Stadium.

Muhammadu Zulkifili, Amos Gyang and Jesse Akila scored the goals for Abdu Makaiba’s men.

Heartland are without a win in three league games this season.

Lobi Stars also recorded another big win at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, thrashing Warri Wolves 3-0.

Ossy Martins put Lobi Stars ahead in the first minute, with Mathias Samuel and Chinonso Okonkwo adding the second and third goal in the 60th and 90th minutes respectively.

Former champions Enugu Rangers beat Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0 away at the…