Onuachu Unhappy Despite Netting 19th League Goal

Paul Onuachu has expressed his disappointment despite scoring his 19th league goal of the season in the Belgian Jupiler.

Onuachu continued his impressive scoring form after finding the back of the net again.

But it was not enough as Genk suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Kortrijk.

And speaking to Radio 1 after the game Onuachu said:”If you score and lose, it’s not good. Then you are disappointed.

“We started the second half too weak. Everyone looked at each other and we stopped walking. We played with too little energy. Kortrijk did that with good pressing. ”

“What the trainer said? That we have to be better on the ball and play with more effort.”

Genk will hope to bounce back from the defeat to Kortrijk when they face Mouscron next Saturday.

