Spurs Hammer Eight Division Marine In FA Cup Clash

Tottenham Hotspur made light work of eight-tier club Marine AFC as they ran out 5-0 winners in Sunday’s FA Cup third round game.

There are 161 league places separating the Marine ARC and Jose Mourinho’s superstars – the largest gap ever in FA Cup history.

However, the hosts almost took the lead at Rossett Park Stadium when Neil Kengni hit the bar with a rasping left footed drive which clanged off the crossbar and left former England international Joe Hart rooted to the spot.

Despite the brief scare, Spurs took the lead after great work outside the box from Dele Alli, with his cross finding Vinicius to tap home from close range.

If the first from the Brazilian was a little scrappy, the second was slightly more aesthetically pleasing as he tapped home after Matt Doherty’s effort was saved by Bayleigh Passant.

Passant was left stranded for the third, a wonderful free-kick from Lucas Moura, with Vinicius sealing…