Tomori Wants January Exit From Chelsea

Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori has reportedly demanded to leave Stamford Bridge on loan in January.

The 23-year-old has only made three appearances for the Blues during the 2020-21 campaign, while he has been handed just 44 minutes of Premier League action this term.

Leeds United and Newcastle United have been strongly linked with a loan move for the defender, but a recent report claimed that a knee injury suffered by Andreas Christensen could see Chelsea block a January exit.

Christensen’s injury is not as bad as first feared, though, with Blues boss Frank Lampard revealing that the Denmark international could be available for the clash with Fulham on January 15.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Tomori has demanded to leave Stamford Bridge during the winter window as he is determined to secure regular minutes in the second half of the season.

The England international has made 26 appearances for Chelsea in all…