Arteta Wary Of Dangerous Crystal Palace Ahead EPL Clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has warned his players they will have their hands full when they face a dangerous Crystal Palace side.

A resurgent Arsenal side will return to Premier League action on Thursday when they will host Palace at the Emirates.

The Gunners recorded victories in their last three league games against Chelsea, Brighton and West Bromwich Albion.

And Arteta has said they expect a difficult fixture against the London club.

Also Read: CAFCC: Rivers United Vs Bloemfontein Celtic Tie Get New Date

“They are a really dangerous side and they have shown that against big teams,” the Spanish coach said in Monday’s press conference.

“They are a really compact and organised team and you know what you’re going to expect. They have players with a big individual talent that just need moments to win games, to create actions that can unbalance the game so we have to be very careful with that.

“Then, we have to play to be dominant again in the game. We go from…