Chinedu Defender For Kano Pillars Have Been Declared Missing

Nigeria Professional Football League giants Kano Pillars has declared their defender, Sunday Chinedu missing from the club for the past two weeks.

The club made this known in a statement released on their official website.

Chairman of Kano Pillars, Alhaji Surajo Shaaibu Yahaya Jambul, Chinedu went missing from the club camp for the past two weeks without any reason.

According to Jambul, Chinedu was permitted by the technical adviser of the club, Emmanuel Lionel Soccoia to see his family for medical reason on 28th December, 2020 for four days and he was given leave after the Sai Masu Gida’s Match Day One away to Adamawa Utd at the Pantami stadium.

He said since then, nobody knows the whereabout of the player and has he not communicated with anybody at the club.

The club has now given him between now to the next three days to report back to the…