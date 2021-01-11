Finidi: I Will Continue Applying For Jobs With Nigeria’s National Teams

Former Super Eagles winger Finidi George insists he will continue to apply for jobs with Nigeria’s national teams despite being overlooked twice.

Finidi has failed to get the nod for the U-17 job twice.

“I’m very disappointed but I understand the Nigerian system quite well,” Finidi told BBC Sport Africa.

“It’s a matter of having the patience. So I’m open continue to improve myself with the hope of getting a chance to coach one of the country’s youth teams.

“When you have the right qualifications, attitude and professionalism, you can only aim for the best and it may even be a chance with the senior side, the Super Eagles, we shall see.”

George is not only continuing his search for a coaching role but is also keen to continue improving himself as he splits his time between Nigeria and Spain, where he spent much of his playing career.

His first rejection came in 2018 when Manu Garba was retained as…