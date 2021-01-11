Holding Set To Sign New Arsenal Contract

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed defender Rob Holding is set to sign a new deal with the club.

The centre-back’s current terms do not expire until the summer of 2023, but the Gunners will reward his impressive form with an improved contract.

Holding could have left the Emirates last summer with Newcastle among a number of teams chasing his signature, but the move was blocked by his manager and the 25-year-old has gone on to make 18 appearances this term – the same amount he managed last season.

Asked if the current first-choice would extend his stay at Arsenal, Arteta said: “It’s something we will announce as quick as we can and it looks that way.”

