Ighalo’s Continued Lack Of Playing Time At United Now An Insult

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze says Odion Ighalo’s continued lack of opportunities at Manchester United is now an insult.

Ighalo was once again overlooked when United hosted his former club Watford in Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie.

In his pre-match press conference on Friday, Ole Gunner Solskjaer had disclosed Ighalo will be involved in the game against the Hornets.

But the former Super Eagles striker was an unused substitute in the game which United won 1-0.

His last appearance for United was on December 2nd when he came on as a second half substitute in the 3-1 home loss to PSG.

“I think Ighalo’s situation at Manchester United is now an insult,” Udeze said on Brila FM on Monday.

“That he could not even still play in the FA Cup shows the amount of insult he is being subjected to at the club.

“This is someone who…