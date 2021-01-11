‘Joe Was Dangerous’- Gerrard Hails ‘Excellent’ Aribo After Rangers Win Vs Aberdeen

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard praised Joe Aribo after the midfielder played a key role in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Aberdeen, Completesports.com reports.

Alfredo Morelos bagged a brace for the Gers, while Matty Kennedy was on target for the Dons.

Aribo was in action for 90 minutes in the game along with his international teammate Leon Balogun.

“But our attacking players were certainly on it tonight. [Joe] Aribo was dangerous, Kent was dangerous, Ianis [Hagi] was always dangerous and I thought he made some great runs without getting put through,”Gerrard told Rangers TV.

“And Alfredo is back with a bang. I think we have seen signs of it in previous games, but he has looked happier, he has looked fresher and he has looked more fired-up in the last few weeks, so that is only a positive for everyone at Rangers.”

Aribo has scored four goals in 16 league appearances for Rangers this season.

Copyright © 2020…