Lampard: We Need More Time To Develop

Frank Lampard believes his developing Chelsea squad lacks the killer instinct of the Premier League’s serial winners.

Timo Werner broke his 12-game goal drought as the Blues cruised past League Two Morecambe 4-0 in Sunday’s FA Cup third-round clash at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz were also on target in a facile Chelsea victory, where boss Lampard fielded a potent line-up to boost confidence.

Lampard has come under pressure after four defeats in six Premier League matches, but believes he knows the route forward for his Stamford Bridge men.

“What we can’t ask the youth of this squad sometimes is to be absolutely consistent and be killers like other players in the league are in terms of the numbers they consistently produce,” said Lampard.

“That will come for our lads but at the moment their contributions are good.

“I mean killers in the best possible terms and I hope people know what I mean.

“We have a lot of young players…