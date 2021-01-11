Man United To Host Liverpool As Man City, Chelsea, Spurs Get Easy Draws

Manchester United will host Liverpool in the fourth round of this season’s Emirates FA Cup.

Monday night’s draw pitched 12-times winners United into battle with Jurgen Klopp’s men, who beat a coronavirus-hit Aston Villa side to book their place.

This is the first time United and Liverpool will meet in the FA Cup since January 2012.

Liverpool won that game 2-1 at Anfield thanks to goals from Daniel Agger and Dirk Kuyt.

United have won three of their last four home FA Cup ties against Liverpool, with current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scoring the winner in their meeting back in 1999 (2-1).

Current FA Cup holders Arsenal will play the winner of the tie between Shrewsbury and Southampton – which was postponed due to several positive Covid tests in the Shrewsbury squad – away from home.

Manchester City will travel to League Two Cheltenham and Tottenham Hotspur head…