Napoli Confirm Osimhen Still Positive For Covid-19

Serie A club Napoli have confirmed Victor Osimhen is still positive for coronavirus, reports Completesports.com.

The Partenopei also revealed that the forward will repeat the test later this week.

The 22-year-old will not return to the pitch just yet, as he carried out a

Another molecular test was carried out on the forward by the club on Monday.

“The molecular nasal pharyngeal swab carried out this morning on the footballer Victor Osimhen gave a positive result for COVID-19,” the club wrote in a statement.

“The player will repeat the test this week.”

Osimhen has only played six times this season, as he injured his shoulder during international duty with Nigeria and then tested positive for COVID-19 after the Christmas holiday.

The former LOSC Lille striker scored in his last appearance for the Partenopei, against Bologna in a 1-0 win on November 8

