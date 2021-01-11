Osayi-Samuel Could Stay In Wing-Back Role

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton is considering keeping Bright Osayi-Samuel in the left wing-back role he featured against Fulham one more time.

Osayi-Samuel replaced Niko Hamalainen for Saturday’s FA Cup defeat by Fulham and did well in an unfamiliar role before being taken off after 90 minutes when the score was 0-0 in order to keep him fresh for the match at Kenilworth Road.

Warburton believes Osayi-Samuel has the versatility and the talent to play as a wing-back on a regular basis and showed enough defensively to suggest he could flourish in the new role.

“I thought Bright was excellent,” Warburton said.

Read Also: Eze Faces FA Investigation Over Attendance At QPR FA Cup Tie

“In the first half he dropped a little bit too deep and didn’t get the ball enough to go against a high-quality opponent in (Kenny) Tete.

“But in the second half he showed real discipline defensively and got forward and I…