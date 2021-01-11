QPR Boss Warburton Admits Mistake Over Eze Visit

QPR manager Mark Warburton says the club made a mistake by allowing Eberechi Eze attend Saturday’s FA Cup clash against Fulham.

Eze was allowed to sit in the directors’ box at Loftus Road to watch his former club despite current ban on fans and the national lockdown.

The Crystal Palace winger was pictured not wearing a mask as he sat in the stands.

The Football Association is now looking into the incident which seems to breach Covid-19 protocols.

“We know the situation that society is facing in this country, we are all very aware of it,” said Warburton at a pre-match press conference.

“QPR as a club have stringent protocols in place that we apply very strongly to every single player and staff member.

“On this occasion we should have declined the request. It’s as simple as that. We made the error.

“Eberechi is an outstanding character. I can’t speak highly enough of him. He made a request, we should…