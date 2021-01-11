Ronaldo Becomes Joint Highest Goalscorer In Football History

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled Josef Bican as top goalscorer in football history after getting among the goals in Juventus’ 3-1 home win against Sassuolo on Sunday.

Ronaldo scored his 22nd goal for club and country this season as Juventus moved up to fourth after leaving it late to see off Sassuolo.

As Ronaldo sealed the victory on Sunday,he netted his 759th goal for both club and country – a record now only matched by Bican, the Austrian-Czech striker who played between 1931 and 1955.

Aaron Ramsey and Danilo were also on the scoresheet for Juventus as they followed up their 3-1 victory at AC Milan in style.

Andrea Pirlo’s side currently sit in fourth in Serie A, just a point behind Roma in third who have played a match more.

The visitors, who have been one of European football’s surprise packages this season, were…