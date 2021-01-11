Why Super Eagles Lost AFCON 2000 Final To Cameroon

Former Nigeria international goalkeeper, Ndubuisi Egbo, has revealed why the Super Eagles lost the final of the AFCON 2000 to Cameroon on home soil.

After going behind 2-0, following strikes from Samuel Eto’o and Patrick Mboma, the Eagles clawed their way back into the game with goals from Raphael Chukwu and Austin Okocha.

The game went into penalties with the Cameroonians triumphing 3-2, claiming a third consecutive win against the Eagles in the final of the AFCON (1984, 1988, 2000).

Egbo, a member of the squad at the AFCON 2000 who led Tirana to the Albanian league title last season, disclosed that the Eagles were already exhausted before the start of the penalty shootout.

“We were not prepared for a penalty shootout because we came from a two-goal down to play 2-2 and we had exhausted a lot of energy and strength and the psychology was not well balanced for a…