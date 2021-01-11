World’s Oldest Professional Footballer Kazuyoshi Miura Signs New Contract At 53

Record-breaking Japanese star Kazuyoshi Miura has signed a new contract with J1 League side Yokohama, at the age of 53.

‘King Kazu’, the oldest goalscorer in Japanese professional football, has committed to his 17th season with the club and the 36th overall in his storied career.

Miura turns 54 on February 26, the day before the J1 League campaign is due to get underway.

Last September, he became the oldest player in the top-flight’s history against Kawasaki Frontale at the age of 53 years and 210 days – he went on to make three more appearances that season.

Miura started that fixture, wearing the captain’s armband and playing 53 minutes before being substituted during the 3-2 victory.

“When I stepped onto the pitch, I felt a deep desire to fulfill my duty and harness everyone’s feelings in that armband,” Miura said after the match.

In a statement released via the club, Miura said his “hopes and…