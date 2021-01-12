AC Milan Target Loan Move For Tomori

Serie A giants AC Milan have made a move for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.

Stefano Piolo’s side according to Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano have approached Chelsea about the possibility of signing Tomori on loan this month.

The report claims, however, that Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan is Milan’s first choice as they look to bolster their defence for their Serie A title charge.

Milan sit three points clear of city rivals Inter Milan in what was a promising weekend for the club.

Pioli’s side beat lowly Torino 2-0 at home even without talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic while Antonio Conte’s Inter were denied victory by a late equaliser in their 2-2 draw with Roma.

