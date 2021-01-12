Akpeyi: No Relegation Worries For Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi insists the club will not be relegated at the end of the current campaign.

The Glamour Boys have endured a poor start to the season and currently sit one point above the drop zone.

“It’s only normal for supporters and every loving person of Kaizer Chiefs to be panicking about our situation because things are not coming right,” Akpeyi told the Chiefs media team.

“But its a big team and a big brand and we don’t want to disgrace ourselves and embarrass the team as well.

“The confidence that I have is that this team cannot be relegated. I know from the response of the players, from their mentality right now, we are ready to take a different step into the next game. Relegation is not something we are panicking about at the moment.”

Amakhosi lost 2-0 to Maritzburg United in their last game but have the chance to get back to winning ways again when they face Amazulu on Wednesday.

Akpeyi is adamant only a change of mindset can…