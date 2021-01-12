Bamba Cote d’Ivoire Star Defender Diagnosed With Cancer

Cote d’Ivoire and Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba is being treated for cancer, the Championship club has announced.

Bamba, 35, has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and is undergoing chemotherapy.

“Sol has begun his battle in typically positive spirits and will continue to be an integral part of the Bluebirds family,” said the Bluebirds.

Bamba joined Cardiff in October 2016 under former manager Neil Warnock.

The National Health Service Wales describes the illness as “a type of cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, a network of vessels and glands spread throughout your body.

“The lymphatic system is part of your immune system”.

The Bluebirds said Bamba is “universally admired by team-mates, staff and supporters in the Welsh capital”.

The club’s statement added: “During treatment Sol will support his team mates at matches and younger players…