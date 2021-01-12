Crystal Palace To Deal With Eze Attendance At QPR Match Internally

Crystal Palace have expressed concern over winger Eberechi Eze’s attendance at an FA Cup match between his former club QPR and Fulham without a face mask last weekend.

The Football Association have begun an investigation into the incident.

However, less than a week after Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson declared that there would be “strong consequences” for further Covid-19 regulation breaches by his player, the club revealed in an official statement that the Eze matter will be the subject of an internal inquiry.



“QPR have acknowledged they made a mistake in hosting Eberechi Eze in the directors’ box at Saturday’s FA Cup match against Fulham without our knowledge,” read the Palace statement.

“Whilst we recognize Eberechi’s desire to support his former teammates, he accepts it was an error of judgement to attend the match.

“We were also…