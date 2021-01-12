DAZN Releases Trailer For Anthony Joshua Installment “The Making Of”

Talking about the bad intentions between AJ and Whyte in 2015:

Anthony Joshua: “You’ve got Dillian representing the island of Jamaica, and you’ve got me representing the continent of Africa. Your South London versus North London. You’ve got two British born heavyweights. There was a lot in the mix. It was just bad intentions for years. And then finally, we got to to face off, and square off in the square circle.”

David Haye: “It was very hostile and split right down the middle. There’s a lot of people believing that Anthony Joshua was a hype job and Dilllian Whyte was the real deal. Anthony Joshua had been to the Olympics. He was the darling of British boxing and Dillian Whyte, for instance, had to do it the hard way, fighting on small hall shows for no money effectively.”

Eddie Hearne: “This was [Anthony Joshua’s] first pay per view event in the UK. This was the first time he completely sold out the 02 but it was the first time he took a risk in a fight…