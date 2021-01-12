Eaglets Qualify For Semi-finals, To Face Burkina Faso

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria have qualified for the semi-finals of the U-17 WAFU Zone B qualifiers in Lome, Togo, Completesports.com reports.

The Fatai Amoo-led side’s quantification into the last four was confirmed after Cote d’Ivoire beat Ghana 3-1 in their second Group B game on Tuesday.

The Eaglets lost 1-0 to Cote d’Ivoire in their opening game before drawing 1-1 with Ghana in their second fixture.

Also Read: Mourinho Hits Back At Ozil Over Tottenham Hotspur Jibe

And to stand a chance of advancing into the last four the Nigerians needed Cote d’Ivoire to beat Ghana by a wider goal margin.

After the end of the group games, Cote d’Ivoire topped with six points while the Eaglets finished second with one point.

Both the Eaglets and Ghana had a point each but the Nigeian side advanced on superior goals difference.

Following their qualification, the Eaglets will now face Group A winners Burkina Faso in the…