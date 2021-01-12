‘He Is A Class Guy’- Cahill Relishes Memorable Moments With Moses At Chelsea

Gary Cahill has lavished praise on his former Chelsea teammate Victor Moses describing the Nigerian “a class guy and good friend, reports Completesports.com.

Moses joined Chelsea from Wigan Athletic in 2012 and won the Europa League title in his first season with the Blues.

The 30-year-old then spent the next three seasons on loan away from the club, but later returned to win the Premier League League title under Antonio Conte.

The following season, Chelsea won the Emirates FA Cup courtesy of a hard-fought 1-0 win against Manchester United in the final.

“Oh, Victor! Victor is a class guy and a good friend,” Cahill told Crystal Palace website.

“I actually sat next to him in the changing room for a couple of seasons. A wicked guy, such a laidback fella. Takes everything in his stride, nothing seems to bother him.

“He has that mentality where he seems half asleep but then when he goes out on the training…