Holding Signs New Arsenal Contract

Arsenal have confirmed that Rob Holding has extended his contract with the club until 2024, with an option for a further year.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for the Gunners this season, playing more minutes than any other defender except for Kieran Tierney.

He has established himself as one of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s team sheet and was even handed the captain’s armband in the game against Everton.



And now his efforts have been rewarded with a deal that will run until 2024 with the option for a further 12 months at the end of that period.

It’s quite the turnaround for a player who Mikel Arteta admitted came close to leaving over the summer.

“It’s true that in the summer he came to me because we had a large amount of central defenders, he wasn’t sure about how many minutes he was going to have,” said the Spaniard.

“And we stopped him…