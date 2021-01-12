I Had Okocha’s Name And No. 10 Written On My Fenerbahce Jersey

Mesut Ozil has revealed that he had the name of legendary Nigerian midfielder Austin Okocha and his famous number 10 on the back of his Fenerbahce jersey as a kid.

Ozil has been a childhood supporter of Fenerbahce, one of the biggest clubs in Turkey whom Okocha featured for from 1996 to 1998

The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner has been linked with a move to the club in the on-going January transfer window or next summer.

And in a question and answer session on Twitter, when Ozil was asked by one of the fans what name and number were written behind the Fenerbahce shirt he wore when he was younger, he replied:”Number 10 and Jay Jay Okocha.”

And when asked why his love for Fenerbahce, he likened then to his former club Real Madrid.

“I grew up as a @Fenerbahce fan as a kid in Germany – every German-Turkish person supports a…