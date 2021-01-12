Koc Fenerbahce President Reveals Deal To Sign Ozil From Arsenal Closer

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has revealed that a deal to sign Mesut Ozil from Arsenal is ‘closer’ than it has ever been before.

The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Fenerbahce this month as he approaches the end of his contract at the Emirates.

According to SunSport the 2014 World Cup winner would be prepared to leave North London this month.

But the former Real Madrid playmaker would want the Gunners to spread out the remaining of his £350,000-a-week across three years.

This would see Arsenal pay Ozil £68,000 a week until the summer of 2023, though the club would reduce their immediate wage commitment to the midfielder by £1.2million per month.

Ozil has been tipped to join Fenerbahce, with his brother even posting a picture of their badge on his Instagram story along with a winking face emoji.

And now Fenerbahce’s…