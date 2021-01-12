Lyon Enquire About In-Form Super Eagles Striker Onuachu

Olympique Lyon have enquired about Super Eagles and Genk striker Paul Onuachu, following his impressive scoring run in the Belgian Jupiler this season.

Onuachu is currently the leading scorer in Belgium with 19 goals in 19 games with two assists.

And according to Foot Mercato, Lyon have turned their attention to the former Midtjylland man with the aim of signing him in the summer.

His transfer market value is put at 12 million Euros after Genk signed him from Danish club FC Midtjylland 18 months ago for a mere six million Euros.

Onuachu has a contract with his Belgian club till the middle of 2024.

Lyon also have Algerian striker Islam Slimani on their radar in case their pursuit of Onuachu falls through.

