Mourinho Hits Back At Ozil Over Tottenham Hotspur Jibe 

Jose Mourinho has hit back at Mesut Ozil’s claim that he would rather retire than join Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Ozil has been frozen out at Arsenal and has not featured since March.

He is on the verge of leaving the club, with Fenerbahce and DC United said to be in the running.

On Monday night Ozil held a Q&A with his followers on Twitter as he welcomed questions from supporters.

One of them asked whether he would rather sign for Spurs or retire, to which he replied: “Easy question. Retire!”

At Tuesday’s press conference ahead of Spurs’ rearranged Premier League match against Fulham on Wednesday night, Mourinho was asked about Ozil’s comments.

Mourinho responded: “Who told him that Tottenham would be interested in signing him?”

Ozil and Mourinho have had an interesting relationship over the years, having worked together at…