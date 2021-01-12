U-23 Eagles Star Sunusi Ibrahim Joins MLS Club Montreal Impact

Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact have announced the signing of Nigeria forward Sunusi Ibrahim from 36 Lion FC.

Ibrahim signed a three-year contract, with an option year for 2024, which will be confirmed upon reception of his international transfer certificate and medical examination.

“The Club is very happy to have completed the transfer of this young player, who is already part of his country’s U23 squad despite his young age,” said sporting director Olivier Renard.



Read Also: Akpeyi: No Relegation Worries For Kaizer Chiefs

“It’s a great addition to the squad, especially considering several European clubs were very interested in him as well. Sunusi Ibrahim is a fast and powerful striker who can also play on the wings. ”

Ibrahim was the leading scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League in 2019 with 10 goals in 22 games for Nasarawa United

With Nigeria’s U23 squad, he played three…